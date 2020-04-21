Beloit police: Thieves go on rampage, stealing skid steer and trailer

Town of Beloit Police are investigating a series of thefts that hit the community in the last several days.

Police say suspects first stole a skid steer (pictured above) in the 600 block of Kelsey Road sometime between 12 p.m. on April 17 and 12 p.m. on April 18.

Then, suspects made off with a 6x12 foot trailer in the 1500 block of E. Huebbe Parkway sometime between 5 p.m. on April 17 and 7 a.m. on April 28.

In a final act in the spree, someone took off with an Amazon package laying on the front porch of a residence in the 5100 block of Antler Drive around 10 a.m. on April 20. The owner of that home tells Town of Beloit police that he received a confirmation that the package had been delivered, but when he went out the door to get it a few minutes later, the package had disappeared.

Town of Beloit Police did not confirm whether the same suspects could be involved in the various incidents.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact Rock County Communications at (608) 757-2244.

