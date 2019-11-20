Beloit police ask for help finding missing teen

The Beloit Police Department is trying to find an 18-year-old who has not been heard from since Tuesday morning.

Beloit police say they want to check the welfare of Jeremiah Young, who was last seen walking to Beloit Memorial High School.

Authorities said he is cognitively delayed.

Young was last seen in the 1500 block of White Avenue wearing a red zip-up hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with red and white on them.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.