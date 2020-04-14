Beloit police asking people to avoid the area during a death investigation

The Beloit Police Department is working the scene of death investigation Tuesday night and are asking people to avoid the area.

In a post on its Facebook page, police urged people to avoid the 1600 block of Royce Avenue while they investigate.

Investigators have not released any details about the individual who died or how their death occurred.

They did not say how long they planned to be at the scene, but noted they likely won't be able to release any information until Wednesday.