Milwaukee man hospitalized after Beloit shooting

A man was hospitalized after being shot in Beloit on Sunday morning.

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg on the 900 block of Keeler Avenue at 5:15 a.m., according to the City of Beloit Police Department.

The man was taken to an area hospital, his injury is non-life threatening. Police are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about the shots fired, contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 or submit an anonymous tip via the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.