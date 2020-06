BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) -- Beloit police are investigating reports of shots fired in the city Sunday night, according to Rock County Dispatch.

Dispatch says the call came in at 7:19 p.m. for shots fired in the 1800 block of Madison Road.

Officials would not confirm at this time whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated with the latest information from authorities.