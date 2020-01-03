Beloit police to hold Impaired Driving Task Force Saturday

Beloit police will hold its first Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force of the year on Saturday.

Officers from the Beloit Police Department will participate in the task force on the following dates in January:

Saturday, Jan. 4



Saturday, Jan. 11



Friday, Jan. 17



Saturday, Jan. 25

During this additional enforcement, the department will have more officers on patrol to discourage people from driving while impaired. Police said they will have zero tolerance for driving under the influence, open intoxicants, seatbelt violations and improper use of child safety restraints.

"Our goal is to send the message that driving under the influence puts the lives and safety of others at risk," said Sgt. Christian Dalton. "We hope this enforcement will help reduce the number of people who choose to drive while impaired."

Driving under the influence includes the use of alcohol, illegal drugs or prescription medication.

Beloit police have expressed concern about the legalization of marijuana in Illinois, which went into effect on Wednesday.

“After they drive into our state after consuming those edibles, or smoking it or whatever, they could find themselves extremely disoriented in a second's notice and be involved in a very serious accident,” said Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski.

Police also want to make it clear: even if you purchase marijuana legally in Illinois, taking the drug across the border into Wisconsin could mean both a state and federal violation.