Beloit police wear pink badges, squad cars get pink ribbons for for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Beloit Police Department is raising awareness for breast cancer this month by putting pink ribbon decals on their squad cars and wearing pink badges.

The department posted pictures of the makeover on Facebook, showing three officers who all have close family members directly impacted by breast cancer.

“Early detection means everything – so we encourage you to talk to your doctor about breast cancer screening!” the department posted.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office also decided to raise awareness for breast cancer this month by putting on pink badges.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



