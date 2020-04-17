Beloit pushes back its farmers' market until June

Beloit residents will have to wait more than month before they can pick up their fresh foods and crafts at the state’s second largest farmers’ market.

Organizers explain the event is too large and heavily attended for them to implement proper social distancing measures and ensure the safety of everyone there. Therefore, they have pushed back its opening to Saturday, June 6, or maybe later.

“While we intend to open the market on June 6, we will continue to monitor the public health pandemic and adjust operations as required,” Downtown Beloit Association executive director Shauna El-Amin said.

In a statement Friday, the Downtown Beloit Association indicated the decision came after consultation with the city’s Emergency Operation Center. The agency added that health officials do not expect the virus to peak there until mid-May.

The Association added it is working with the market’s vendors to find other ways their food and other items can still be sold.

Also, on Friday, the Dane County Farmers' Market announced it is teaming up with WhatsGood to launch an online marketplace so people can place orders for items provided by local farmers.