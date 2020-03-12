Beloit school officials suspend single-day field trips

The School District of Beloit is suspending all single-day field trips until further notice and are in the process of making a decision in regards to extended field trips amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A letter sent to staff and families on Wednesday announced the changes. Principals are currently working with their staff to make the necessary changes.

“Our biggest concern is the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” the letter states. “Our goal is not to incite panic, but to err on the side of caution.

As far as athletics are concerned, all intermediate sport games are canceled. They will be limited to practice and scrimmage within their individual buildings.

High school practices will continue and they will make a decision on games “in the near future.”

The school district says they are closely monitoring the guidelines from the Department of Public Instruction and CDC to remain up to date on COVID-19.