Beloit shooting comes just hours after two others were shot

A third person in Beloit was shot Sunday night, just hours after another shooting in which two people were wounded.

According to the Beloit Police Dept., the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Grand Ave. The man’s injuries were not considered non-life threatening. His name was not released.

The incident remains under investigation. The Beloit Police Dept. did not offer any details about what may have led to the shooting or if they have a suspect. Investigators also did not say if the shooting may have been related to one approximately four hours earlier.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries in that shooting. BPD is looking for a dark-colored sedan with California plates in connection with that one.

