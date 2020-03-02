Beloit teens arrested after pellet gun, marijuana found at high school

Two 14-year-old students were arrested Monday morning at Beloit Memorial High School after an unloaded pellet gun was reportedly discovered in a backpack.

According to the Beloit Police Department, a school staff member spotted the teens acting suspiciously before going into a bathroom. As they were looking into it, the pellet gun was found.

Officers were called to the school, 1225 4th St., around 8:20 a.m. and both students were taken into custody without incident, the department explained in a post on its Facebook page. One of them was arrested for possession of a dangerous weapon other than a firearm on school grounds, while the other was booked for possession of marijuana.

The names of the teens were not released.

Beloit police noted the school district is cooperating with its investigation. They also expressed their thanks to the staff member who first spotted the unusual behavior and decided to act.

