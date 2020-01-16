Below freezing wind chills Thursday morning

Thursday, January 16, 2020

4:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: No impact (Green, 0 out of 4)

Good morning! Make sure to bundle up this morning! Single-digit temperature readings are expected across the area. Plus, a northwest wind at 15-20 mph is putting wind chills well below zero this morning. Borderline dangerous wind chills will be possible this morning, so try to limit your time outside and cover up as much exposed skin as possible.

Today is going to be a cold day, even by January standards. Today's highs will only be in the teens. Wind chills may stay below zero through the afternoon in spots. At least, we're going to see plenty of sunshine today.

With high pressure moving overhead, tonight is going to be cold, quiet night. Single-digit temperature readings are expected Friday morning. Wind chills will range from -10 to 0.

Our next big storm system will start to impact the area Friday. Snow will increase from west to east across the area Friday afternoon and continue through Friday night. There is still the potential freezing rain and sleet could start to mix in late Friday night into Saturday, especially for places close to the WI-IL. Most of the snow will start to move out of the area late Saturday and the snow should be gone by Saturday night. Widespread snowfall totals will likely be between 3-6". If a wintry mix develops Friday night into Saturday then snowfall totals could go down where the freezing rain and sleet develops. Keep in mind, the forecast could change based on the exact track this storm system takes. Traveling could be impacted late Friday through Saturday.

This system will also bring in strong winds and a blast of cold air. Highs on Friday will be near 30 degrees. Temperatures will likely fall throughout the day on Saturday. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens.

