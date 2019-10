The Beltline heading west near John Nolen Drive is down to two lanes as crews work to put out a car fire.

According to Wisconsin DOT, around 8:30 a.m. a car was on fire on the side of the road. The right lane on US 12/18 West was closed as crews worked to put out the fire.

As of 8:45 a.m., the flames are out, but the Beltline is still down to two lanes.