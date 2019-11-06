Ben Lane announces candidacy for Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge

A Chippewa County native has announced his candidacy for Chippewa County Circuit Court Judge.

Ben Lane announced Wednesday that he is looking forward to campaigning before the spring election.

"I'm running for judge because I believe that the people of Chippewa County deserve a judge that will decide cases fairly and impartially, free of political influence or intimidation. Like Judge Cray, I will follow the law regardless of my own personal view and strive to make this community a safe place to live and raise a family.”

Lane is currently a Chippewa County Small Claims Court Commissioner.