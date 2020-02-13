Benefit account established for Plainfield girl, 6, hit and killed by truck

A benefit account has been established at Portage County Bank in Plainfield to benefit the family of a young girl killed Monday.

Photo courtesy: Stahl Funeral Home

The Tri-County School District identified the girl as Maryana Kranz, 6.

Investigators said Kranz was killed when she was hit by a pick-up truck while waiting for the school bus on Highway 73 in the town of Oasis. Kranz’s 4-year-old sister was also injured.

Checks should be made payable to “Maryana Kranz Family Benefit”. The bank’s mailing address is:

Portage County Bank

Plainfield Branch

P.O. Box 490

Plainfield, WI 54966