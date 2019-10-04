Berit Beck's killer takes drug case to Supreme Court

A man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman nearly three decades ago has taken a related drug case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Dennis Brantner is serving a 10-year prison term for strangling Berit Beck in 1990 in Fond du Lac County. When Brantner was finally arrested for the homicide and taken to jail, deputies say they found he possessed oxycodone, but didn't have a prescription. He was charged with two counts of possession, one each for the two sizes of pills.

WLUK-TV reports the state Supreme Court will decide if double-jeopardy protections apply to possessing pills of the same substance but of different sizes