Bernie Sanders says Wis. should delay April vote

Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced his opinion that Wisconsin should delay the Tuesday, April 7 vote.

The Democratic senator from Vermont made the statement on Wednesday from Burlington.

“People should not be forced to put their lives on the line to vote, which is why 15 states are now following the advice of public health experts and delaying their elections. We urge Wisconsin to join them. The state should delay Tuesday’s vote, extend early voting and work to move entirely to vote-by-mail. While we wait for a decision, we urge our supporters to vote-by-mail," Sanders said.