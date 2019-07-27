Best chance of storms arrives Sunday night

While we have had some isolated showers and storms over the past couple of days, it hasn't dampened our outdoor activities too bad. More of the same is expected as we round out the weekend Sunday. While an isolated storm is possible during the day, the best chance of rain will hold off until after sunset.

An approaching cold front will bring more organized storms Sunday night. At this point, everyone should pick up at least a little bit of rainfall. No severe weather is expected with rainfall totals between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

If you are heading to Sunflower Days at the Pope Farm Conservancy, chances are you will remain dry. Be sure to stay hydrated and apply the sunscreen as temperatures once again climb into the upper 80s. Heat index values will hover around 90 degrees.

