Best rain chances Saturday night

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

Mostly cloudy skies along with isolated showers and storms are expected today. Isolated showers will become more numerous after sunset this evening as our low pressure system moves closer toward us. Sunday morning looks to be cloudy with morning showers. Monday another system moves in bringing with it the threat of isolated storms.

Weather Impact Scale Today: Orange, Medium Impact

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a morning shower. Better rain chances expected at night.

HIGH: 78°

LOW: 64°

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers, especially during the morning.

HIGH: 80°

LOW: 66°

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain.

HIGH: 76°

LOW: 63°

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

HIGH: 77°

LOW: 60°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

HIGH: 75°

LOW: 57°

THURSDAY: Plenty of sun.

HIGH: 78°