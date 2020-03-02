Better Business Bureau reports employment scams riskiest of 2019

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reported Monday that employment scams were the riskiest of 2019.

The Bureau's findings say that last year, the average person lost $1,500 in situations where that person thought they were being hired.

The BBB says most of the time, scammers will conduct interviews online or over video calls.

“That looks like it's coming from a real company and it very well could be a real company,” Southwest Wisconsin Regional Director of the Better Business Bureau Tiffany Schultz said. “They target the job seeker, through an online add, sometimes the recruiter will recruit them; no interview, hired on the spot, work from home gig."

Schultz also suggested researching the company online and double checking the process so applicants don't get scammed.

To keep track of scams or report a scam, click here.