Beware this fake letter if you live in Madison

If you see one of the above letters in your mail, know this water line insurance is not affiliated with the City of Madison.

Madison Water Utility is reporting that phones have been ringing recently as homeowners are trying to figure out this letter from "Service Line Warranties of America."

The company offers insurance for water service lines and pipes that run from the street to homes.

Madison water utility says this is simply part of a widespread sales campaign.

You can learn more about the scam here.

