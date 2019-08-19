‘Beyond grateful:’ Couple’s professional wedding photos found after gear stolen

A couple's wedding photos were lost when their photographer's gear was stolen. After seven days of stress, newlyweds Chelsy and Alex Holat, are now breathing a sigh of relief.

It all started when the Holat's wedding photographer left their venue in Milwaukee on Friday night, Aug. 9 in a rental car and drove back to Madison with her cameras in the trunk. She returned the vehicle the next morning, and hours later, she realized her gear was missing.

The Holats were heartbroken.

"This is our first hardship," Alex Holat said in an interview with FOX6 News. "It's a horrible situation."

A week later, the Madison photographer -- Erica Diaz -- took to Instagram to share some great news: the photos had been found!

Diaz told FOX6 News, she got a call Friday afternoon, Aug. 16 from a man who said he believed he had her stolen belongings. The man stated he was at a Madison gas station on Thursday, Aug. 15 and was approached by an older gentleman with a cart full of stuff. He offered to sell the camera gear for $500.

The man purchased the items and took them home. He then realized the camera was worth a lot more than $500 and was likely stolen. The man found news articles and realized he had Diaz's stuff so he reached out and gave it to her -- including the memory cards containing the precious wedding photos.

If anyone donated to the photographer's GoFundMe, Diaz says she is working on refunding the money.