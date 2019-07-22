Bicyclist identified in Town of Verona crash

A 56-year-old Madison bicyclist killed in a Town of Verona crash has been identified.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Valerie R. Flogel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Sunday.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the crash between an SUV and a bicycle occurred on Highway PD near Timber Lane around 3:40 p.m. Flogel was going South on the Military Ridge State Trail and failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway PD. Flogel hit a Ford Escape that was traveling west on Highway PD.

Flogel was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Escape was not injured.