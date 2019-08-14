Bicyclist killed in Juneau Co. crash

A bicyclist is dead after a crash involving a car in New Lisbon on Tuesday.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, officers were notified of the crash on U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 16 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Brent Oleson said both the car and bicycle were heading eastbound approximately a half-mile west of New Lisbon when the crash occurred. The male bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name is being withheld pending family notification.

Oleson said everyone involved in the crash are being cooperative with the investigation.

The crash is still under investigation.