Bicyclist killed in fatal crash, teen taken into custody then released

A woman was killed while riding her bicycle in the City of Monona on Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, a woman in her late 50's had been riding her bicycle erratically in and out of traffic before being struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Broadway at 1:39 a.m., according to the City of Monona Police Department.

Over the Yahara Bridge, life saving measures were attempted but the woman died from her injures.

The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old Monona resident, and was taken into custody, then later released. West Broadway was shut down but has since been reopened, according to the department.

Police are still investigating and would not release any names of those involved in the crash at this time.

The Monona Police Department was assisted by the State Patrol, Dane County Sheriff’s Department and the Town of Madison Police Department.