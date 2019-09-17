Bicyclist who died in Monona crash identified

The woman who died while riding her bicycle in the City of Monona on Saturday has been identified.

According to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, 58-year-old Kay Larson of Fitchburg was hit by a vehicle on West Broadway just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said she had been riding her bicycle erratically in and out of traffic before being hit.

Life saving measures were attempted over the Yahara Bridge, but Larson died from her injuries. A forensic autopsy confirms Larson died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old Monona resident, and was taken into custody, then later released.

This death remains under investigation by the City of Monona Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.