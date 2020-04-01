Biden: A normal convention 'hard to imagine' as scheduled

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Democrats and Republicans to take a close look at whether they'll be able to move forward as planned this summer with conventions that typically kick off the general election season.

Prospective Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said this week that it's "hard to envision" a normal convention in July in Milwaukee. But he also noted that Democrats "have more time" to figure things out. Republicans, meanwhile, are expressing confidence they can pull off their convention as scheduled in August.

But party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel still allows for the possibility that the pandemic could upend GOP plans.