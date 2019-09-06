Big Brother strikes out little brother in MLB debut

Pitcher Brian Moran made his Major League Baseball debut for the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. The 30-year-old rookie came into the game in the 4th inning and the second batter he faced was his younger brother Colin of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The two battled back at forth during the at bat but the elder Moran eventually prevailed. With three balls and two strikes, Brian threw a slider that caught Colin looking for the strike out. The strike out is Brian's first of his MLB career.

According to MLB States on Twitter, "this the 1st time since 1900 a brother faced off against his sibling in his Major League debut in a pitcher-vs-batter scenario (or other way around)"

The Moran family was in the stands in Pittsburgh watching the game. The elder Moran called the strikeout and the experience “pretty special”.

