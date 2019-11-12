Big Bundle Up charity drive gives winter gear to local charities

The ninth annual Big Bundle Up charity drive started October 28th across the state of Wisconsin and goes until November 25th. Wisconsin Tourism organizations across the state are encouraging people to donate gently used winter items to their 65 different drop off locations.

In the last eight years the Big Bundle Up charity drive has donated more than 155,000 winter items to local charities.

The drop-off sites include libraries, visitor bureaus, chamber of commerce buildings and sports centers.

The drive is looking for men, women and children's gently used winter items. Everything from snow boots to sweaters are accepted.

To find a drop off location near you click here