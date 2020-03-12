Big Ten cancels rest of men's basketball tournament

(WMTV) -- The Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been canceled.
The decision came late Thursday morning. Rutgers and Michigan players were already on the court at the time of the announcement.
The AAC, Atlantic 10, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments have also ended, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
Full statement from the Big Ten
The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, effectively immediately.
The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our studetn athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.