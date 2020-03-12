Big Ten cancels rest of men's basketball tournament

The Big Ten men's basketball tournament has been canceled.

The decision came late Thursday morning. Rutgers and Michigan players were already on the court at the time of the announcement.

The AAC, Atlantic 10, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments have also ended, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.

The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.

