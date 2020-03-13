Big Ten suspends all team activities into April

In the wake of canceling both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments on Thursday, the Big Ten has gone ahead and suspended all organized team activities into next month.

The move is expected to last until at least April 6. At that time, conference officials are expected to re-evaluate the situation to determine if the suspension will need continue even longer.

Conference officials plan to use the interim time to meet with medical professionals and leaders of its universities to discuss how it can move forward in light of the pandemic.

In addition to canceling the tournaments, the Big Ten also nixed all conference and non-conference competitions for the rest of the academic year, including spring sports. All on-campus and off campus recruiting activities have been scratched as well.

