Big drops reported in both new COVID-19 cases and in total tests recorded

The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin fell Monday to a low not seen in weeks. However, that drop was nearly matched by a steep decline in the total number tests reported.

The first day of June saw just 140 new cases across Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services daily tracker showed. That's less than a fifth of the 733 positive tests tallied on Friday, when both the all-time highs in tests and new cases were set. The 3,632 tests recorded Monday are just over a quarter of the 13,602 listed in Friday's report.

The difference still means the percentage of tests than came back positive (3.9%) remained relatively low, compared to the prior two weeks, it still marked a jump from the 2.3 percent low reported Sunday and about a point-and-a-half lower than Friday's ratio.

Three more deaths were reported by DHS, pushing the total number of people who died from complications related to coronavirus to 595, DHS' report reflected.

In all, 18,543 people have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. More than 2,600 of them, or around 14 percent, needed to be hospitalized and approximately three percent have died.

Number of cases and deaths per county, according to DHS:

Adams: 4 / 1

Brown: 2,320 / 37

Columbia: 44 / 1

Crawford: 26 / 0

Dane: 735 / 29

Dodge: 228 / 2

Grant: 96 / 12

Green: 66 / 0

Green Lake: 20 / 0

Iowa: 16 / 0

Jefferson: 107 / 3

Juneau: 23 / 1

Lafayette: 27 / 0

Marquette: 4 / 1

Milwaukee: 7,799 / 299

Richland: 14 / 4

Rock: 639 / 19

Sauk: 78 / 3

Waukesha: 709 / 30