Bike for Boys & Girls Club

Community members had the opportunity to bike at the 17th Annual Bike for Boys and Girls Club on Saturday morning.

The event kicked off at McKee Park in Fitchburg. Dozens of riders came out to see some great scenery and raise money for a cause.

This year, the money raised will help support the opening of a brand new club in Sun Prairie. The location will be set to open in January of 2020.

NBC15's Leigh Mills made an impression, pulling her two boys through the 8-mile family ride.