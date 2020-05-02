Bike journey aims to support area college students during pandemic

A Madison Area Technical College staff member is going the extra mile to support students during this time of uncertainty.

On May 15th, Kevin Foley plans to bike more than 170 miles to raise money for the school's emergency support fund. Foley, an Administrative Manager at the college says the fund has already helped hundreds of students during the coronavirus crisis and he wants to help even more.

“We've heard from a lot of students, some have lost their jobs and are in a really tough place, some can’t make rent payments and are struggling to keep the food on their table," Foley says it’s really important to provide some help to these students.

Foley is calling the fundraiser "Tour de Madison College" because he'll be stopping at each of the colleges 8 campuses on his ride. “I feel really grateful and proud to be part of the Madison college community and we’re in a position to help others in our community right now,” said Foley.

He chose biking because he says he has a passion for it. To donate to the cause, contact the Madison College Foundation.

Donations are tax deductible and 100 percent of the funds will go directly to students who need assistance. Foley hopes to raise $10,000.

