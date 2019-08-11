Bike the Barns to benefit FairShare CSA Coalition

Bike the Barns is the primary fundraiser for FairShare CSA Coalition.

The organization works to provide fresh food for every family, by connecting local small farmers with consumers. The cost-sharing Partner Shares Program provides subsidized shares of fresh produce to low income households.

This year's ride will be on September 15th, and will start/end at Fireman's Park, in Columbus.

Riders will enjoy a beautiful ride, and stop at 4 separate farms, where they will enjoy gourmet snacks, meet the farmers, take farm tours, and enjoy local music.

Registration ends on September 5th. To learn more, head here.