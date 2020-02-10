Bill Nye 'the Science Guy' will be in Madison for climate change event

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2010, file photo, Bill Nye, host of television's "Bill Nye the Science Guy," arrives as President Barack Obama hosts a White House science fair in Washington. �Dancing With the Stars� producers say the TV personality is receiving medical attention Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2013, after being hurt during his performance on Monday�s episode. No other details were available. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 3:20 PM, Feb 10, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Bill Nye "the Science Guy," the renowned science educator and TV personality, will be in Madison to talk climate change with the public.

According to the UW-Madison's website, Nye will lead a discussion with students and the public, called "LET’S TALK CLIMATE CHANGE: A CONVERSATION WITH BILL NYE."

The discussion kicks off from 7:30 - 9 p.m. on April 21, 2020 at the Wisconsin Union Theater in Shannon Hall.

The event is free and open to the public.

CLICK HERE to learn more on the UW-Madison's website.

Bill Nye is best known as the host of the PBS children's science show 'Bill Nye the Science Guy,' which ran from 1993 to 1998.

 