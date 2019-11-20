Bill aims to improve access to cancer clinical trials

Wisconsin state lawmakers are looking to help those battling cancer, by proposing a bill that could expand access to clinical trials.

At a public hearing on Wed., the lawmaker sponsoring the bill explained many organizations do not reimburse patients for things like travel costs because there is no law on the books clarifying that they are legally okay to do so.

“Our bill aims to help cancer patients who don’t have the personal funds to cover out-of-pocket expenses like travel and lodging during their treatment, but who want to participate in a clinical trial,” said one of the authors of the bill, Republican Sen. Dale Kooyenga.

Kooyenga said the bill clarifies that if organization behind a clinical trial helps someone participating financially with travel expenses and things of that nature, it is not coercion.

Chris Gall is a cancer patient from Oconomowoc who has driven to UW Carbone Cancer Center in Madison to get monthly treatments for about a year. He said he is a part of a clinical trial, and the medication through that has helped keep his cancer stable.

Gall said he was diagnosed about three years ago. He said doctors told him the cancer had spread through his entire body. When traditional chemo therapy lost its effectiveness, he said he looked to other options.

“My doctor spoke of a new trial drug that showed a promising effect,” he said.

He said the drug has helped him tremendously.

“It was a God send,” he said.

On Wed., medical professionals testified at the bills public hearing saying it could help more people like Gall.

“The bill before you might open the door to patients who face a hardship covering a cost often associated with participating in cancer clinical trials, like gas mileage, hotel stays,” said the director of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Dr. Howard Bailey.

Gall said he was originally given three months to live. About three years later, his cancer is stable. He said while he has been able to reimbursed for some of the costs for the clinical trial he is a part of, he knows other patients are not as lucky.

“They will just look and me and say ‘my insurance company won't cover that, my family can’t afford to do something like that,’” he said.

According Bailey, less than five percent of cancer patients across the country participate in clinical trials, in part because of financial barriers. The bill has bi-partisan support, with some local lawmakers introducing it, including Sen. Jon Erprenbach.

The companion bill is not scheduled for a hearing just yet in the State Assembly.

