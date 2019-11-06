Bill aims to raise legal age to buy nicotine products to 21

Wisconsin lawmakers are trying to tackle the rise of vaping in kids with a bill that would raise the legal age to buy or sell nicotine products from 18 to 21.

The Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention held a public hearing Wednesday, where dozens of people testified, mostly in support of the bill. Many of those opposed support the goal of the bill, but said it does not go far enough.

Bryn Dresselhuis, a freshman at Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, testified at the hearing about what she sees in the halls and classrooms of her school.

However, even before she heard about vaping, Dresselhuis had seen the effects of nicotine addiction firsthand.

"My family has dealt with a past with smoking," Dresselhuis said. "I've seen my dad and my uncle both struggle with their addiction with smoking."

Dresselhuis testified that she also lost her grandma to lung cancer. Because of her family's history, Dresselhuis said she is worried about the number of kids she sees vaping at school.

"These are dangerous products that shouldn't be in the hands and they shouldn't be in our schools," she said.

At Wednesday's hearing, she asked lawmakers to support Assembly Bill 422 and raise the legal age to buy e-cigarettes and other tobacco and nicotine products to 21.

Dresselhuis said if the age stays at 18, high school and middle school students will be able to easily get their hands on vaping products.

"Eighteen-year-olds, those are high school seniors that can still resell to underclassmen," Dresselhuis said.

Monroe High School Principal Chris Medenwaldt has seen the same things in his school.

"It's clearly exploded in the last four years," Medenwaldt said. "You do find spent pods in the parking lot, you do find them sometimes in the hallway, you do find them in garbage cans."

Medenwaldt admits the bill is just one step toward solving the problem.

"I'm not unrealistic, thinking that oh, this will be the panacea, this will solve it all," he said.

Medenwaldt wants to see more action taken to create barriers for kids to buy vaping products, including getting rid of flavored pods and raising the cost of e-cigarettes.

However, both Medenwaldt and Dresselhuis agree that this bill is a step in the right direction.

"Understand that these are dangerous products, and that there aren't long term studies on what's in these and we don't know all the harmful effects and so we just, we should have to get them out of our schools," Dresselhuis.

The Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention has not set a date to vote on the bill. The committee would have to pass the bill for it to move forward.