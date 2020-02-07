Bill and Melinda Gates pledge $100 million to fight coronavirus

(CNN) -- The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has promised to give up to $100 million to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization is directing that $20 million go immediately to groups like the CDC and the World Health Organization, along with public health authorities in Asia and Africa.

In a statement Wednesday, the Foundation said its donations would target efforts to detect the virus more quickly, limit its spread, and develop a vaccine, in addition to researching better patient treatment options.

The pledge includes some $10 million the Foundation had previously promised, but it's still a dramatic increase in the amount given to fight the new coronavirus.

 