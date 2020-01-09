Bill in Vermont would ban cellphone use for anyone under 21 years old

A new bill in Vermont would ban the use of cellphones for anyone under the age of 21.

If passed, anyone under 21 years old caught using a cellphone could get up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine, WTHR reports.

According to the bill:

"In light of the dangerous and life-threatening consequences of cellphone use by young people, it is clear that persons under 21 years of age are not developmentally mature enough to safely possess them… just as the General Assembly has concluded that persons under 21 years of age are not mature enough to possess firearms, smoke cigarettes or consume alcohol."