Bill introduced to designate Colby as state cheese

Eight representatives and one senator have introduced a bill recognizing Colby cheese as the official state cheese.

This bill designates Colby as the state cheese and requires the Wisconsin Blue Book to include information concerning that designation.

Over the years the Wisconsin Legislature has officially recognized a wide variety of state symbols. They are listed and described in Section 1.10 of the Wisconsin Statutes.

Colby cheese originated in Colby, Wisconsin. It’s in the cheddar family and has a sweet flavor, with a mild, sweet aroma.

