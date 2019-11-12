Bill to end Daylight Saving Time approved by Illinois Senate, heads to House

A bill to eliminate Daylight Saving Time changes in Illinois is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The Illinois Senate passed Senate Bill 533 on Tuesday by a vote of 44-2.

The bill would make Daylight Saving Time the year-round standard time of the entire state after the second Sunday of March 2020.

It was introduced by state Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) in January. Manar says he was inspired after a high school civics class at Carlinville High School successfully convinced him to eliminate Daylight Saving Time.

If passed, Illinoisans would move their clocks ahead one hour this spring, then never have to change them again.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t observe the time change.