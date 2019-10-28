Bill introduced to ban misdemeanor domestic abuse convicts from owning guns

An Assembly bill would make it illegal for a person convicted of a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge to own a firearm. Currently, it’s illegal for a person convicted of any felony in Wisconsin to own or possess a gun.

The bill was introduced by Representatives Jeffrey Marsau (R-Crivitz), Lisa Subeck (D-Madison), Hebl (D- Sun Prairie), Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), Scott Allen (R-Waukesha), Bob Kulp (R-Stratford), Kevin Petersen (R- Waupaca) and Robert Wittke (R- Racine).

It’s cosponsored by Senators Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield), Dan Feyen (R- Fond du Lac), Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee), Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), Robert Cowles (R- Green Bay) and Patty Schachter (D-Somerset).

This bill also adds that a person who is a fugitive from justice is prohibited from possessing a firearm. This bill defines “fugitive from justice” as someone who, after having committed a criminal offense, leaves the jurisdiction of the court where such crime has taken place or hides within such jurisdiction to escape prosecution.

This bill also requires that the Department of Justice collect information

identifying persons who are fugitives from justice. DOJ must then convey that information to the national instant criminal background check system for the purpose of handgun and concealed carry licenses background checks and respond to inquiries from law enforcement and courts regarding whether a person is prohibited from possessing a firearm.