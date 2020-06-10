"Bingo Betty" blood drive couldn't come at a more important time

With COVID-19 closures affecting the schools and businesses who typically host blood drives - and the summertime already being a notoriously bad time for collections - a Sun Prairie swim team was looking to dive in and help.

They're doing it to honor Bingo Betty, a DeForest resident known for her love of the game Bingo. Betty McMillen passed away in March after battling a bone marrow disorder in which her body couldn't produce red blood cells.

Her daughter Jamie McMillen told NBC15 the regular blood transfusions Betty received at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin helped her at the end of her life. She explained that her mom reached the point where she was receiving transfusions every week and without them, her mother would not have been able to survive.

"I don't want that for anybody else and I want families to have the same chance, maybe they can get another ten months like I did with my mom," she said.

The Bingo Betty Drive will be held on from 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22, at Saviors Church, 550 Lincoln Drive. More information is available here.

According to Versiti, more than 4,000 blood drives had to be canceled within its network alone. And, with hospitals starting to lift restrictions and rescheduling surgeries, there is an even greater need right now.