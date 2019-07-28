Birthdays for Sunday, July 28

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station's FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC's online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
608-274-1515
Station Contact Info:
NBC15
615 Forward Drive
Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Business: 608-274-1515
Newsroom: 608-274-1500