Scammers trying to get Bitcoin on Madison’s West Side

Several people have contacted the Madison Police Department’s West District after being targeted by scammers seeking Bitcoins.

In one case, police said the con artist claimed to have a computer password and threatened financial losses if a cryptocurrency payment was not made.

Another case involved someone claiming to have incriminating video and said they would distribute it unless a Bitcoin payment was completed.

In all cases, the victims realized they were scams and did not respond to the emails. Instead, they contacted MPD.

