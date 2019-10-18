Bizarre burglary scenario lands Rio woman in jail

Authorities say a woman in Columbia County was arrested for burglary after she left her wallet containing her social security card at the crime scene. She's also accused of kicking her arresting officer.

According to the criminal complaint, 55-year-old Regina Bollerud broke into a locked home in Portage on October 9th. The homeowner told authorities he left his home a few days prior and when he returned, the front door was unlocked and the deadbolt on the back door was undone.

When he came home, he found many items in the home rearranged. He also discovered two $20 bills that he kept in the refrigerator missing. He also found a wallet containing Bollerud's social security card.

The complaint states that the next day, Bollerud came back to the victim’s house wearing a shirt she stole from the house and the victim’s class ring.

Bollerud also allegedly stole a $300 silver dollar which she spent at the Portage Mart.

Also according to the complaint, Bollerud told police she came to the house and the door was open. She went inside and started organizing the house because it was cluttered and she has OCD. She told police she took the shirt and class ring, but felt as though she did nothing wrong.

When Bollerud was arrested and taken to jail, she allegedly kicked a sergeant in the inner thigh, near the groin.

Bollerud is now charged with burglary and battery to a law enforcement officer.

