Black Earth Fire Department receives new water rescue boat

When historic flooding hit the Black Earth area the fire department did not have a water rescue boat. They had to call in help from Grant County, the department said.

After floodwaters receded, the department decided to apply for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety grant to get a water rescue boat. They received the grant that paid for the boat in full.

Inside the boat is gear for the water rescue team. Life jackets, dry suits, helmets, etc. The department said they have already used the boat for two successful water rescue calls.

The boat is similar to the one that Sauk City Fire Department has, except Black Earth's boat has a different trailer that makes it easier to load and unload on flooded roads.

