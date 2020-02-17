Black Earth Girl Scout troop hits 'Old Town Road' looking to sell cookies

While Girl Scouts everywhere are going door-to-door, settling in at grocery stores, or even opening a stand outside marijuana shops, one troop out of Black Earth are hoping ride the internet to big sales!

Black Earth Girl Scout troop makes their own version of Old Town Road. (Source: YouTube)

The girls of Troop 7133 banded together, cranked up Lil' Nas X's hit "Old Town Road," hit the record button, and turned the 2019 anthem into their own "Girl Scout Anthem."

But, they weren't going to settle for the same ol' lyrics. Nope, they wrote and recorded their own verses.

"These girls re-wrote your lyrics and think their horses can outride yours!" said LaShell Lentz, who posted the video onto YouTube.

While they wouldn't mind people from all over buying their own Thin Mints and Snickerdoodles, Lentz' does remind everyone who lives in the area, that they will happily deliver them for free!