Black Earth reflects on impact Highway 14 bridges closures had for business, community

Former Governor Walker approved over $600 thousand dollars of emergency spending to get immediate construction going on the bridges.

Though, the bridges were repaired fairly quickly, the three month closure had an impact on the businesses and communities in Black Earth.

“It was almost like being on an island for a little while,” said Shellie Benish, the Village of Black Earth Administrator, Clerk, and Treasurer. “Three months of not having access on a major corridor really hit our businesses hard and the community overall.”

The Shoebox, nestled between the two bridges next to Highway 14, received a brunt of the flood water from Black Earth Creek.

Owner Steve Schmitt recalls seeing three feet of water in the basement damaging hundreds of shoes merchandise.

“We had no idea,” Schmitt said. “I mean that Tuesday morning it was a mess here.”

Many residents in the area had to deal with drying out their own basements and cleaning up flood damage.

“I think everybody was pretty much in shock that this actually even happened,” said Benish. “It was like processing a death, first you’re in shock and then you’re angry.”

In late 2018, the bridges finally reopened which Schmitt says felt like Christmas morning.

“It was a positive thing instead of a negative,” he said. “It was a good thing in my life.”

Schmitt was overwhelmed by all of the support his business received over the past year.

“I’ll never be able to thank them enough, it’s just that simple,” he added.

Benish said this past year has been one of growing as a community and getting through the tough times.

“I will tell you the people of Black Earth really put the unity in community with this flood,” she said, “They’ve come together in a way that I don’t think we saw before.”

The Black Earth community hosted a Survivor Picnic last Sunday as a way to mark one year since the devastation.

The Village is working with FEMA to get more flood projects approved.

